Sunny Hostin: Black and brown bodies ‘devalued’ and ‘demonized’

Co-host of ABC’s “The View” Sunny Hostin discusses her new memoir, “I Am These Truths,” as well as how her personal story has shaped her career and how she has navigated her duel racial identities.
6:18 | 09/30/20

Sunny Hostin: Black and brown bodies 'devalued' and 'demonized'

