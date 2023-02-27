Supreme Court case against Biden's student debt plan could hinge on 1 state

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the case coming before the U.S. Supreme Court taking up a Missouri-led challenge to the Biden administration's $430 billion student loan forgiveness program.

February 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live