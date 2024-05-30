Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito rejects calls to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

Two flags associated with the insurrection were pictured flying outside of Alito’s homes. The Supreme Court justice said he had nothing to do with the flags.

May 30, 2024

