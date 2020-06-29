Transcript for Supreme Court strikes down restrictive abortion law in Louisiana

This is a need BC news special report. Now reports. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we're coming on the air right now because the Supreme Court has made a major decision on abortion rights the court has struck down. A Louisiana law which requires doctors who provide abortion services and admitting per trip Kevin getting privileges at a local hospital. Want to bring in Terry Moran for more on this right now Terry the opinion by Justice Breyer he said basically. That this was the same as the Texas law which the court struck down in 2016. Exactly George might have deja Vu about this case because it is the exact same case that the court ruled on for years ago the difference. Justice Anthony Kennedy has left the court. And justice Neil gore such oh has joined just Brett Cavanaugh joined the court but in this case just as in the Texas case the Supreme Court found. Because district court's holding trials hearing evidence found. That this kind of restriction on abortion. Limiting abortions to providers who have admitting privileges at hospitals within thirty miles. Does not help. Women's health it actually doesn't partly because abortions are very safe procedures very rarely are there complications requiring hospitalizations and most of them occur afterwards so women. Would go to hospitals nearest them the facts in this case is worried that this law would restrict. The abortion providers in Louisiana to one in New Orleans. For the nearly 101000 women every year who seek abortion services and that the court decided. Places an undue burden. On women seeking abort abortion on the right that women have under Roe vs. Wade and planned parent mrs. Casey. To seek abortion and because it is an undue burden it's unconstitutional. States can restrict abortions in some ways. Waiting periods and other matters like that but not one that doesn't so much that it will make it so difficult for women. To seek abortions. That they can't achieve the right that the constitution guarantees that. This is an opinion written by five Justice Breyer for his fellow liberals just chief Justice Roberts joins it but only because he respects the precedent. From four years ago from that Texas case so this is a blow to those who are seeking to restrict abortions. And a vindication. For those who want to guarantee a women's right to abortion based. On a precedent it's only four years old Supreme Court essentially saying here just because one president picks a different justice doesn't mean the law automatically changes general Cutera let me bring her legal consultant Kate chopped fresh acacia and gave -- a -- little bit more about the chief justice's decision. Right there he voted to uphold the Texas law that says precedent is precedent. That's why I'm George W Robert cares a great deal about the court appearing to operate out shined up. Politics and it into the court to change course basically to take a look at the exact same law that struck down four years ago appeared differently constituted between march 12 hole about walk. Just beautiful and the message could be quickly the court is no more than politicians in the world to sit and Robert even has the couple won't about a fat content starting to tight at the court's abide by their prior decision they didn't extinguishing the judicial branch political branches and WW few Robert basically explaining. If he was taken opponent when actually he would probably vote to hold a Louisiana law could of course he's not and with the law already on the books. Odd that you child to Tokyo mutually develop a liberal. To strike down debt clock leaving very much open the possibility -- in another type of abortion restriction one that didn't look shell like one accord had previously reviewed might get it fresher look and could potentially. Be allowed to let. And secede they get the White House president trump in his conservative supporters have been proud of these choices for the Supreme Court is appointments to the Supreme Court. But this is usually one more reason to be unhappy with cheese Justice Roberts. That a number of them in the last few days Georgia including doc about a week or so ago I'm but the campaign has. Has been touting the president's pro life agenda this is going to be a key battleground in the race for 20/20 you'll remember back in 2016 the president. Promised and pledged appoint justices of the Supreme Court who would automatically overturned Roe vs. Wade. We are far from looking at that on the ruling here today but they have been really touting as you said his appointments to conserve conservative. A judge is to the berries benches around the country this is a big push for them. And frankly it Planned Parenthood has called this. The election that is a light for death one when it comes to this issue of course they have cited in their endorsement with Joseph Biden coming up but George the polling. On this has been pretty consistent 61% say abortion should be legal in all or most cases to see Vegas thanks very much again a major decision from the Supreme Court upholding abortion right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.