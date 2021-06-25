Surfside, Florida, mayor discusses devastating building collapse

Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside, Florida, discusses the latest on the search for survivors of the condo building collapse and how his community is grappling with the disaster.
3:03 | 06/25/21

