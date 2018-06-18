Surveillance video catches pharmacy employee allegedly stealing drugs

More
The pharmacy in Volusia County, Florida, reported hundreds of missing oxycodone and amphetamine pills, according to ABC News affiliate WFTV.
0:32 | 06/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance video catches pharmacy employee allegedly stealing drugs
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55986141,"title":"Surveillance video catches pharmacy employee allegedly stealing drugs","duration":"0:32","description":"The pharmacy in Volusia County, Florida, reported hundreds of missing oxycodone and amphetamine pills, according to ABC News affiliate WFTV.","url":"/US/video/surveillance-video-catches-pharmacy-employee-allegedly-stealing-drugs-55986141","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.