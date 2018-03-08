Transcript for Surveillance video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in the face

That entire shooting was caught on video and it is now a key piece of evidence in the investigation. The video shows the argument before the sergeant opens fire shooting a man in the face and tonight that man spam like is demanding justice. Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer is live in downtown Brooklyn. With our lead story Tim. And Diana as you pointed out Eyewitness News has obtained this shocking and graphic video. It shows the graphic nature of the situation leading up to and including the shooting of these young man by this off duty sergeant. The confrontation between off duty NYPD sergeant Richard Blake and 41 year old to vote Santana was captured on security cameras. Those who have seen this video beliefs antenna in the white shirt is following Sargent Blake. At one point to to face each other Santana is seen with his hands in his pocket and pulls them out just prior to being shot once in the face. They called to the graphic nature Eyewitness News is not showing Santana being shot. But well office who designs. Could take. Action since his old days. And that's something like cattle out. Family and supporters of total on Santana met with representatives of the Brooklyn DA's office late Friday afternoon with one goal in mind. I want justice for my son. So my family. Police initially said the sergeant claimed he was being robbed but investigators discovered the two had been involved in a previous dispute. The DA's office promises it would conduct an independent and thorough investigation. We think is good but we want a bit showed that they investigated apparently. Not sleep and I know I'll rub it would of that sort that happens what we. Send tennis family has told investigators the men know each other and have been in a dispute involving the sergeants girlfriend. Eyewitness News has learned sergeant Blake is on probation after his arrest on an assault charge two years ago involving an incident with his girlfriend. The case has been sealed the NYPD released a statement about the video saying in part. Video of the incident has been recovered and is under reveal. The video captures actions that raise serious questions and require further investigation. Recovered video is being shared with the Kings County DA. Also appearing in that video after mr. Santana. Falls to the ground. Sergeant Blake can also be seen dropping a small knife on the ground he then picks it up. Police did recover and might actually. Reporting live in downtown Brooklyn Tim Fleischer channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.