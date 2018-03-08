-
Now Playing: Fired Ohio State assistant football coach breaks silence
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in the face
-
Now Playing: Police's viral lip sync challenge paints a very real domestic violence warning
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman told she's too old to have a baby
-
Now Playing: Goats on the lamb: dozens corralled after busting loose in Boise, Idaho
-
Now Playing: Trump repeats shutdown threat, Manafort trial enters day 4
-
Now Playing: Rescuers use liquid dish soap to free trapped rock climber
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti says Stormy Daniels' arrest was 'politically motivated'
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti on Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: A look at the Confederate monument debate in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein to seek dismissal of sexual assault charges
-
Now Playing: College apologizes after police were called on black student eating lunch
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old girl abducted at Reagan National Airport in 'extreme danger'
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam captures rescue of choking toddler
-
Now Playing: Suspect in murder of Houston cardiologist kills himself as police close in
-
Now Playing: Hundreds evacuated in Virginia after dam overflows
-
Now Playing: New images of 12-year-old girl kidnapped at airport
-
Now Playing: Scientists fear spread of red tide on Florida's beaches
-
Now Playing: Man gets out of car to taunt bison at Yellowstone
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend of missing Iowa student speaks out