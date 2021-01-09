Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for New survey shows companies to accelerate workplace vaccine mandates
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:47","description":"A new Willis Towers Watson survey found employers are ramping up workplace vaccine mandates as companies plan to reopen worksites.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79777457","title":"New survey shows companies to accelerate workplace vaccine mandates","url":"/US/video/survey-shows-companies-accelerate-workplace-vaccine-mandates-79777457"}