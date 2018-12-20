Transcript for Suspect in 1979 cold case murder makes first court appearance

Surveillance unit. Mr. Burris first of all I advise you that you're the right to remain silent regarding the chart. You're carrying out today anything that you see about his charges can and would be used against Uga later. Do you believe you hire your own tracers human alone application for court where council. I he's would give you form to fill up. And if you call aren't hopefully an attorney to represent you. Mr. Harrison and he. Jerry burns. Being humidity. Right murder first degree in violation. Sentencing quote it's. Fuse awesome day. And Bernanke and he's and four. Lou will be delivered deliberately and premeditation. Killed Michel. At least six. Service charge is a class. Which means if you are convicted of the suggestion answers. We're not sure that we're aware that sentence in prison mr. burns I'm going to schedule a preliminary hearing the case for December 28. At he 30 in the morning. I am going to order obvious. Three million dollars cash. Only. We're seven five million dollars. Cash only this time if you do post on the news releases should revision of the department of correctional services. Lol you know. Which would include electronic monitoring home detention and in the context weekly person. Purcell. Something part. You can count of disorderly. Mr. burns and otherwise we are here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.