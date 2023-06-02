Suspect arrested after 3 killed, 3 injured in South Bay crime spree, police say

A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a crime spree across two South Bay cities that left three people dead and three others injured.

June 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live