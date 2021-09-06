Transcript for Suspect arrested in killing of 10-year-old boy

29 year old Joseph Vaughn young walked stone faced between two detectives. Into a waiting car for the right to central focus. Accused in the murder. Of a ten year old. Sanong as the man in this horrifying video pumping round after round into a Far Rockaway home over the weekend. Hitting Justin Wallace a fifth grader who would have turned eleven today. And didn't survive. Justin's 29 year old cousin was wounded and cops are still trying to figure out how young is connected to the family. The mayor today said there's one thing that's crystal clear. Just a loss would be eleven years old today this would have been his birthday he was planning for a joyous moment now he's gone. Because of gun violence because there are too many guns out there because there are people who don't care about human life and who need to be apprehended who should not be out there with a gun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.