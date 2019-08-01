Transcript for Suspect charged with killing father of 2 at popular California campsite arrested

Other headlines we got to get to in chat about this story. I remember this one a couple months ago now but it is such a tragic and scary headline the father who was camping with his two young daughters. And was shot and killed it turns out it was and the only person shot in that Calabasas park can't. Has been following this story released from the beginning she told us now there's been a huge break indicates there may be broad leaf. For those people who not what is the latest. Hey Maggie yes finally a break in the case of his terrified as popular area of Calabasas. Four years. Authorities saying it was 42 year old Anthony route on who arrested four months ago. They are now charging him with murder and several. Other counts as money can see I'm here at Malibu creek state park. Again this is an extremely popular area of Calabasas and if you look down just this way. The campground is right down there the campground has been closed here since Tristan -- that murder back in June he was a father. As two young girls they were camping together in their tent. And he was found shot to death the girls were inside the tent with and now they. Were un injured that's important to note. But again authorities at making us arrested because they hot route out on surveillance camera burglarizing several businesses in the area. And then. Just yesterday they were able to charge him with murder ten counts of attempted murder as well because they say. Four years he has been shooting at people both inside the park. And passing motorists as well basically terrorizing. This area so Maggie this campground. He's actually still closed the hatch or when they'll be opening it again although the rest of the park. Is open Rau that his bail was meant that at one point one million dollars and faces life in prison. If convicted and held the in court later this month and truthfully. Maggie.

