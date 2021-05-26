Now Playing: 4 found dead at Ohio apartment

Now Playing: Multiple casualties after shooter opens fire at California Transit facility

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Police reform bill stalled 1 year after George Floyd’s death

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Half of American adults now fully vaccinated

Now Playing: Landmark reopens with suicide prevention efforts

Now Playing: No survivors found in Florida helicopter crash

Now Playing: ABC News investigation finds racial disparities in many police departments across US

Now Playing: Examining racial disparities between police departments and their communities

Now Playing: Police declare riot in Portland as protesters mark George Floyd's anniversary

Now Playing: Our favorite Lauryn Hill moments for her birthday

Now Playing: Severe storms headed to Northeast, Plains

Now Playing: Trump criminal probe heading for grand jury

Now Playing: Shark populations off American coasts growing rapidly

Now Playing: Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow indicted for murder of children, ex-wife

Now Playing: GOP condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments about masks

Now Playing: George Floyd's family meets with Biden, Harris, lawmakers on policing reform

Now Playing: What to know about 'breakthrough infections' after being vaccinated

Now Playing: Half of all US adults are fully vaccinated