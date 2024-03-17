Suspect in fatal shooting of New Mexico police officer captured

Police said they spotted Jaremy Smith driving a car in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that he led deputies on a chase that ended in his arrest.

March 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live