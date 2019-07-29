Transcript for Suspect identified in Garlic Festival shooting

It was a weekend of food wine and music that ended in gunfire. All. Yeah. Garland as. The annual Gilroy garlic festival a draw for tens of thousands every year on Sunday night the final night of the festival. As a classic rock band was wrapping up. Police say the gunman had a hole in a security fence using some kind of tool. Rifle in hand he began shooting his victims. At. I the shooter identified by sources to ABC news his nineteen year old San Tino league and police say within one minute of the first shots being fired Gilroy police officers who were doing security at the festival engaged the gunman shooting him dead. Victims bleeding were around the stages around running out yelling and screaming. You know do just became a very hectic hectic situation. Among the dead six year old Steven Romero according to his heartbroken grandmother. Really calculate. I really loving boy eight. I want justice for me Benson. His mother and grandmother were shot is well they are among the injured at least fifteen are recovering from injuries today while police continue the investigation. A key focus of their work is to figure out a motive. Police are now searching this suspects father's house and following up on reports that there was a second shooter or accomplice. Based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way we just don't know in what way. And today these tight knit community using shock it can happen anywhere in everything's happening you're out what happened Alex Downey BBC news Gilroy California.

