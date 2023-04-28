Suspect in massive military documents leak could be released on bail

Prosecutors say Jack Teixeira is a flight risk and could still have access to sensitive intelligence as a judge decides whether to release him on bail.

April 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live