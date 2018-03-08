Transcript for Suspect in murder of Houston cardiologist kills himself as police close in

Just get to that to what they will be wondering this has ourselves. The suspects deceased he committed suicide. When he was confronted by two members of the east was part the last that you in southwest division one officer spots a suspect officer. Recognizes them it's out of police car and at gunpoint starts ordered Apple's good giving commands. Does that. His left hand up. And that is right hand succeeded where the opposite could not see his hand. Suspects that something about she was the opposition let me see some hands off of that nature. The suspect. Have body armor on. And was not comply with officers commanding officers I was while the man. He actually made it tactical repositioning reposition himself on the other side of bookmark. But his engine block between him and the suspect. Fortunately officer. A second backup that arrived in the opposite direction when that officer. Started warming he formation on the suspect. Suspect baptists took the gun shot himself in the head.

