Transcript for Suspect opens fire on police when stopped for alleged shoplifting

Police say they were called out to this Wal-Mart on you bake to check out I suspected shoplifters. But hell video from an eight the officer shows how the situation quickly got to control. First police confront this man identified as Charles Edward purpose in Curtis takes off and officers chased after a the officer closes and Curtis turns and fires shots. A deputy Simon drove X says it's amazing new people including the officer were hurt all. Our actions are based and his actions so hand firing at us in fleeing from us. Kris response from months response at that time because he would use that weapon crime against an officer was sort of huge primary didn't miss. Comic long was one of the people caught on the outside of that perimeter while police tried to find the suspect it's very concerning. Especially with the young kids and I am thankful that my wife was out doing so for the kids and not stuck here. When it happened inning getting stuck inside the perimeter police told residents to stay inside the city tracked purpose to an empty home and several Al. Later forced them out using gas. We've learned purpose was charged in two separate incidents in 2014 for felony burglary. And once in 2016 or a handful of misdemeanor charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor. This is the fourth time he's been arrested this year the first in January a felony stolen vehicle charge been twice in June for shoplifting battery now there's this. The running into these guys time and time again these guys wouldn't massive charges on a huge felony charges. We'll come across most of forces in utilized to stop them this would have been an intense situation for even seasoned veteran officer. We've learned that the officer who was shot at just ten weeks at a the academy. Reporting when you bank breaded and it's KOAT action 7 NEWS.

