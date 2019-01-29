Transcript for 2 suspects identified in drug house shootout that left 5 officers injured

And chaos in Houston. Ian bush style attack on police officers investigating a suspected drug case. The officers coming under fire just moments after they showed up. And us Rosie Atlanta's capturing big stage on her cellphone the video shows one officer running from the scene. He shot in the arm and about why it wasn't afford a second officer on the ground. Other officers rushed too easy. An all four officers were shot with two officers taking bullets to the face a fifth suffered a knee injury. All officers rushed to the hospital wine airlifted ease in the fight and fight and stable. But we need to pray for all these officers dozens of officers surrounding the house with the suspects still in sci. Police identified the suspects as 58 year old Regina Nichols who they say was shot and killed when she went to grab one of the wounded officer shotgun. The other suspect 59 year old Dennis Tuttle also killed in the shoot out. Inside the home officers found guns marijuana in a substance believed to be cocaine or fentanyl. The officers who were shot are between 32 to 54 years old. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

