Transcript for Synagogue survivor recalls hiding amid gunfire

We immediately knew that it was something. He didn't ahead. And we knew that we had to escape the rabbi had the presence of mind to tell liver went to get down. And some few of our garden our congregations congregants were standard. We ran and we hit and we heard no screaming except for the neighbors but behind the synagogue. Where shouting something continually. We couldn't tell what it was we were in a room that faced the back end. We heard the gunfire. And we heard. The sirens. We actually we were still holding our prayer books. And wearing our prayer shock us. We weren't trying to disguise ourselves says as bags of clothing in a room and sit with and I guess we were in listening. And worried about everyone else.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.