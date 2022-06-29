The systematic impacts of criminal justice on human choices

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Cass Sunstein, author of “Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgement” about understanding the decisions we make and the variety of factors that impact those choices.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live