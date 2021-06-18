Tale of two Texas counties show divide for and against vaccines

ABC News&rsquo; Will Carr explores the response to the pandemic in Presidio and Lamar County, two Texas counties with the highest and lowest vaccination rates in the state.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live