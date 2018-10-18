Transcript for Teacher fired after video shows her kicking student

The security video from inside Goose Creek elementary school has parents around town talking about a shocking incident. Several of them told us they couldn't delete public teacher forcibly removed a student from her classroom. Then kicked his leg out of the doorway I can't blame anybody I can't blame a teacher. And I really don't know what's gone on to stay. Chris capers has a young son who attends another school in Goose Creek. He says after watching get video he wonders if the school district has a policy for teachers to handle situations like this one. Desk this sucks and outside the classroom where. They came. Cool off. Do whatever they need to do homework ago when a polite dead so that he my dad and now they got him. This is seeking a distant Fargo has Assange who attends a nearby Berkeley county school. She disagrees with how the teacher at Goose Creek elementary. Handled the case of the reportedly disruptive student even if the key at the restaurant. I don't I don't exit let alone the that the key to kick it away. Like she I would then and. School officials confirmed the teacher no longer works for the school district but her actions with an eleven year old student won't be forgotten.

