How teachers are handling safety concerns in US schools

Teacher and co-founder of “Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence,” Sari Beth Rosenberg joins ABC News to discuss today’s schools, including low pay, teacher burnout, and controversial topics.

November 17, 2023

