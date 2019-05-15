Transcript for Teen accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend and injuring her mother

Three days before his sixteenth birthday mark peaceful or maybe it cost him for the rest of his life circumstances in this case would literally. Chill anyone who's who makes any real attempt to keep their. Your family C a prosecutor says Fuller snuck into the bedroom of his ex girlfriend sixteen year old Kylie Judith Thursday shooting her four times in the chest and once in the head. Killing her. He's been accused of shooting her mom Stephanie twice in the chest. Surveillance video shows first responders with one victims. The prosecutor says they shooting followed quote a conflict on social media. And Fuller was recently kicked out of school for stalking currently at school and work. Parents I have described on multiple occasions the defendant. I driving by their home and all hours they've expressed this concern to a number of people that. They were concerned about the safety of their daughters. Court commissioner set bail at one million dollars Fuller on his head most of the hearing and for a time appeared to be crawling. Asked if he understood the proceedings Fuller spoke quietly. You understand. All of the conditions of bond included cash bond amount and I said in your case. You. Is that yes. You are thank you. Bowler will remain in juvenile detention for now assuming he doesn't post the million dollars on their way out of court I asked his parents if they had anything to say. But they have o'clock know. Well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.