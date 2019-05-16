Transcript for Teen found killed after baby was cut from her womb, authorities say

Tonight this self Woodside home teeming with detectives at one point inspecting a fire pit in the backyard. The search intensifying after remains that were found here were confirmed to be those of marlin Ochoa Lopez officials say she'd been strangled. Ochoa Lopez is loved ones heartbroken and horrified adding to the shock why she may have been killed. The family telling us they believe the pregnancies was lured to this health to a FaceBook post promising free baby items her baby was taken from her womb. I mean it says it's. It just seem so real like he's see this stuff done in movies. On the day Ochoa Lopez disappeared. The fire department responded to the home after a woman said she'd given birth. The caller First Amendment adult party that you debate debate isn't breathing. It is pale and politically CPR. That baby now in critical condition at Christ hospital in oak lawn. The detectives went to see the baby. Get the DNA testing and confirm that that is ninety. But why and how. This person who didn't want to be identified said that woman from the home one of three people being questioned used to babysit or infant until she began acting strangely. She's coming out she was getting angry at taxes baby how she knows she couldn't accept your mom again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.