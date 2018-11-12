Transcript for Teen pleads not guilty in stabbing death of classmate pregnant with his child

On high school football player in Indiana has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a pregnant cheerleader sixteen year old Aaron -- how is accused of killing Rihanna. Worst line and their unborn child police found her body in a dumpster near her home early Sunday. According to court documents trail initially told police that. She never showed up to meet camp but later confessed to killing her because she had waited too long. To terminate her pregnancy.

