24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Teenager fatally shot at Pennsylvania Halloween event

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument before the annual charity event at a popular Halloween hayride attraction near Pittsburgh, police said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live