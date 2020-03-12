Telescope featured in James Bond movie collapses

Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory collapsed on Tuesday after sustaining severe damage in August. The observatory gained fame after pivotal scenes in the 1995 James Bond film "GoldenEye.
0:40 | 12/03/20

