Transcript for Tennessee coal ash spill in 2008 prompted

The estimates keep growing. Officials now say there's enough thick black sludge to fill more than 16100. Olympic size swimming pools. Losing out over a Tennessee neighborhood it has swallowed up the late in the spurt in family's backyard. I'm concerned for years down. I don't know what all this is gone into its. How miners and environmentalists are worried about what may be in the slot does it contain harmful contaminants. Such as Mercury and arsenic. It is Layden with toxic material heavy metals and other things that go both car cause cancer and can also damage people's skin. Damage to respiratory apparatus. The Tennessee Valley Authority has been working around the clock to clean this up and says drinking water and the environment are saying so far state regulators agree. But environmentalists. Are trying to use this coal ash spill as an example. To illustrate what they've been saying. All along. To call this clean coal is absolutely ridiculous this is devastating. It's a major debate that's been brewing on the eve of the new administration. Can cool beat clean. The coal industry has recently spent. Millions. Campaign to present itself the global pollutants. But as clean energy alternative if the proper technologies developed. The resource that generates half of our electric. Yeah technology is always making call an increasingly clean energy resource to be relied upon both today and well into the future. But it is a future that may pick the coal industry against the bulls of the new president some scientists say Obama's plans for a new alternative energy economy. Would require immediate. Drastic cuts in coal burning we can stop global warming. That message out that's right. For now the challenge is clean up to provide relief for families like the Sturges. And with images of the black in Tennessee landscape stealing the national spotlight. The image of clean coal may be a tougher sell. Gigi stone he BC news Harriman Tennessee.

