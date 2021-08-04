Transcript for Testimonies continue in Day 9 of Derek Chauvin's trial

In the courtroom Thursday the jury getting a close look at new 3-D images. As doctor Marten Tobin a home an allergist described in painful detail exactly how he believes steerage still being me. Made it impossible for George fluid to breed through. Floyd died. From a low level of oxygen you need to examine your own necks doctor Tobin asking jurors to feel their own next walking through the mechanics of what he says happened. Testifying still beans knee appeared to be on Floyd's neck for 90%. Of the interaction. Even after he stopped reading. In the EU remained under a name for another three minutes and two seconds after. We reached the point where there's not a more amounts of oxygen left in the that half of his body weight plus copies to your way. He's coming down that's 191 point five pounds is coming down directly. On this employees. Doctor Tobin says that would have even killed a healthy person with no underlying issues. But the defense argues Floyd heart condition and drug use ultimately led to his death. Map and an increase per hour is one of the five minutes. The crucial medical testimony follows eleven current and former law enforcement officials who testified against Soviet condemning his actions last Memorial Day. Use of force expert to east tigers angels and should have reduced restraint once it was cop on the ground so you can. See that mr. Floyd's. Mad youth. This helped with the theory therefore. Your responsibility to take some type of action. It's unclear when exactly did defense will get their turn to call witnesses but it will be sometime soon. And we can expect them to also call medical experts to the stand to try and prove their theory that Floyd's dad was caused by heart issues and drug use.

