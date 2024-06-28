Texas grand jury indicts former Uvalde school district police chief

More than two years after a gunman killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School, Pete Arrendondo has been criminally charged for failing to act and the botched response to the mass shooting.

June 28, 2024

