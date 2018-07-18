Transcript for Thai soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital

I'm days omen for ABC news in Thailand. This is the most extraordinary. News conference. The wild wolves that team of boys stuck inside that K for days and days and days finally out and finally speaking to the world. Verde among the state if on the world's press you can see that wearing. That soccer generals when it multiple insignia on that when they came in handy. They had admitted to think about it looks look at page right in front of the stage that home to prove that they fit and healthy and I think was. And once made him inside but not to say this minimal signs of infection and more signs of fever panel to today's conference. They'll be able to go higher. That it really has been a fascinating insight into what life was like inside that K particularly the moment. Of one of the boys sold a dive in knives in the wars that. Initially he said that the boys were Skaggs they didn't know what to think it would take you disorientation from about time indicate. One of the boys approached him with a flashlight. The voice calling out and then kept saying hello hello and at one point actually cost the dive if he was okay. During a list the coach. Didn't know what was going on because. He doesn't speak in English and give me any way that does. Is out there and there's been regaining the audience in his in his Indians. But the coach was saying that he didn't know was getting when he was shouting the other boys someone translate someone translate and Allen could because they put up shelves. The coach also spoke about when that day what initially realized that it was done internal but the plan to try to get out into the road. And he sits the boys I'm gonna swim ahead and if Michael on this right. Once it means you could fallen me and hospital twice in means that was done and a little night that is what happens and swam back to them that remains. In middle growth inside steepen sides. Kate now well. Using stones even to write on the sides. All the walls took half the time but also due to possibly plan their escape. In the meantime Thailand has been watching this press conference which often joy and cleanup have been outbreaks have lost their rounds of the pools. People just cheaper than happy ending to this story. Which means now these boys can finally. James on ABC news and time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.