Tiger learns to climb ramp

More
A 400-pound Amur tiger named Yuri spent his time during the Denver Zoo's closure due to coronavirus to learn how to master climbing a wooden ramp in his enclosure.
0:54 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiger learns to climb ramp

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"A 400-pound Amur tiger named Yuri spent his time during the Denver Zoo's closure due to coronavirus to learn how to master climbing a wooden ramp in his enclosure.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70277938","title":"Tiger learns to climb ramp","url":"/US/video/tiger-learns-climb-ramp-70277938"}