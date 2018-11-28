Time-lapse of US Navy destroyer USS McCain

Time-lapse video shows U.S. Navy destroyer USS McCain launching from a dry dock and mooring pierside in Yokosuka, Japan, on Nov. 27, 2018.
1:44 | 11/28/18

Time-lapse of US Navy destroyer USS McCain

