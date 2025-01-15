Timeline: How the deadly California wildfires unfolded

Analysts say the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, which started on Jan. 7, together are on track to be the worst natural disaster in U.S. history by cost.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live