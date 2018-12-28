Times Square prepares for New Year's Eve

More
Preparations are underway for Times Square's New Year's Eve celebrations, as handmade crystals are added to the ball that will drop from One Times Square.
1:03 | 12/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Times Square prepares for New Year's Eve

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60053454,"title":"Times Square prepares for New Year's Eve","duration":"1:03","description":"Preparations are underway for Times Square's New Year's Eve celebrations, as handmade crystals are added to the ball that will drop from One Times Square.","url":"/US/video/times-square-prepares-years-eve-60053454","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.