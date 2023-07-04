Tips on how to save yourself from a rip current

Tom Gill from the U.S. Lifesaving Association explains what to do if you find yourself or see anyone else caught in a dangerous rip current.

July 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live