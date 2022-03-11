'A ton of excitement’: Florida teen accepted to 27 top colleges

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Jonathan Walker, a Florida high school student accepted to 27 universities, including Harvard, Stanford and MIT, as he works to select his final college destination.

