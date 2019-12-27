Transcript for Top 2019 headlines from around the world

66 below this is Siberian. Weather take a look at a lot of us when employees seeing the coldest in a generation. I can't say I'm an air popped off. That horrific tornado that people regard Alabama's indulged children Buffalo's problems you see what it's going. Dorian the most powerful storm adversity hit the Bahamas right whenever they hear about maybe. Demonstrators taking to the streets to combat climate change can still might kings might be vigilant and keep woods Matthew. Prior to tearing through Southern California it's coming at quite an. Fire evacuations are not suggestions you're in the path of danger the tick fire burned out of control. The Getty fired we've seen reports of the most expensive real estate. Getting you know the measles outbreak right now hopefully it's a wake up call 825 year high one person can expose thousands of people don't they. Emotionally involved in the hospital in nineteen debts associated with the use of baking products to new Boeing 737 crashing minutes after takeoff. Ethiopia ground lost lives 8730. Cents. Max eight. At nine yeah. 34 people died during this massive boat fire burned. Five years after choking death of Eric Gardner NYPD officer Daniel pan taleo will not face federal charges. And officer can't taleo is dismissed from the department. Officer shot and killed both Jon and sad it is consistent the most terrible attack him or her character guilty of murder. Gets thirteen year old Jamie clause found a lie that big continent have on hand for me that old college admissions cheating scandal that's rocked the country can't play right publicity tough and it's just fourteen days in prison. Actress Gloria Hochman says she's not guilty multi millionaire Jeffrey Epstein and charged with sex trafficking 66 year old died by suicide that really wanted to ask us Prince Andrew taking a break from it will duties after scrutiny of the interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It's quiet. She didn't know him here has since ridges where some deaths. Carnage at a Virginia Beach municipal building. Here abide as long term bond. Dot now. In custody somewhere and really seek chain accused. Downtown Dayton and erupting and parents deadly chaos in el paso Texas department not to stories conditions at those migrant detention centers it is unacceptable. For a sixteen year olds I know to die of the flu. The government shut down the longest in American history and special counsel Robert Mueller has completed the Russian investigation charging the president with the crime was not an option in whistleblower complaint sparking outreach Powell. Well have to grab business moving forward with potential impeachment. Article. One is done. President from becoming the third president in US history to be impeached stepping into North Korea a first for an American president. Has. Korea fired up more projectiles of American forces withdrawing from northern Syria. See the bucks drug trials and Turkish artillery rising US special forces in Syria taking down the route. Ruthlessly to revise its probable Bok Carl Baghdad he died after running into a dead end tunnel whimpering and crying and screaming my. The blaze ravaged his story can not sit down cathedral just tonight yeah. Terror breaks out in New Zealand gunmen opened fire at two mosques and extraordinary. Act of violence. Maybe 300 killed. At least 500 wounded in bombings and Hlinka on Easter Sunday tensions Lansing into Hong Kong between police and protestors were showing no sign of backing down one of the most beautiful six in the while on the war that Denny's paid by the worst floods in half a century when news. Tasty treasures that we haven't done it a TD duke and duchess of Sussex presenting Archie Harrison now that Windsor have been some. That's nice. Thousands celebrating a monumental moment from fifty years ago angle where 101 giant leap of women in state Reagan. At first of all females face long been a lot of email by the F.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.