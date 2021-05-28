Transcript for Top general in Middle East reassessing US position in region

And the US is now reassessing where our troops are sent around the world. General Kenneth MacKenzie the top US general in the Middle East has completed a tour of the region where many countries are still asking for American military assistance to deter Iran. But this comes as US troops could be taken out of the region and move toward new threats in Asia. ABC's senior pentagon reporter Louise Martinez joins us now from the Pentagon with more honestly thanks so much. For doing this I know you just returned from this week long trip with general MacKenzie so. What's the significance of this reassessment and why now. Well they and this is something that divide administration is undertaking to try to figure out globally wherever makes sense for US troops to be. How we've heard that the focus has been on Russia and China that's natural defense strategy that they inherited from the -- administration this is something that going to continue in the future as well. So we for the last twenty years we've had so many troops in unit in the Middle East region. From that it's been a suck and injuring on resources for the rest of the military now they're trying to read determine does it make sense to go down in totals the first levels. I in the Middle East and leisure them and more than towards. The in the Far East in terms of the endangered Pacific region as a college here depending on. So when a between Prague purposes it's Jenna Secretary General intends he's trip care. How was to reassure America's allies in the Middle East. That despite whether there is. Any kind of regional hearing in forces on that the main priority will still be the Middle East for the United States and that they will have their back. And Louis you interviewed general MacKenzie again in Saudi Arabia just after he met with Saudi officials to discuss Iran so what's the latest on that relationship between Iran and the saudis. And you get the sense that the presence of American troops has deterred Iran and anyway. General MacKenzie was pretty clear that did the presence of American troops inside Saudi Arabia has deterred we call state vs state aggression from Iran. This is something that is very keen four Saudi officials because for the last year or so the last two years the had been receding Watson missile attacks from. The southern state of Yemen. Inside Yemen as we remember you've got these cookie rebels that are in charge. Armed and they are backed by Iran and they receive missiles from Iran and they have been launching an act as Saudi Arabia in an effort to try to get. This Saudi troops that are inside of Yemen fighting against them. To withdraw. Farm and so low taxes and general MacKenzie was again reassuring them that there are capabilities. Comment because as he said they've been under attack and this is what he had to say about it. You don't harm measured in terms of sea wall hold but. Say that I believe are popular theory has proven stadiums. Tactful way. It is not permitted proxy attacks from Jorge you're from Yemen to Saudi Arabia or as we have seen. In Iraq yes or forces that are but it has brutal war so they don't status. It's hard characterized attribution for each individual tax. But it is very easy you know we're adequately care. It is very easy you know whether training camp it is breezy you know with the strategic direction and and that all came from around. So Dan what he's talking about is Iran's malign activity in the region is not just limited to inside of Yemen. We're talking about the backing of Iranian backed. City Shiite militias inside of Syria. And scheming inside of Iraq creative launched attacks against US facilities such as the US embassy. Com or even military bases are so this is not just limited to inside yet in this is a whole regional problem to problem for Iran. On interns at the United States wants to maintain as you heard him at the top. The deterrence against Iran and he never knows until how to deterrence is working until it goes away endured and say that it. And I know you also visited Syria with general McKenzie you are well us his take on why US troops are still there. And and what are some of his concerns having to do with that region. There are multiple reasons why a the United States is still inside Syria. I wanted amid the main reason he told us in a near you bond is to try to prevent ice is from reforming. On there are concerns that guys who say you know they've been defeated on the battlefield. I'm but they can we come back together they can try to continue want to reassert themselves in that California that we heard them. Bob brag about so often put allowed for the years of their entry in control inside Iraq and Syria. Comment but there's also concern about what where they're. You might be seeing some kind of incubators. Four extremism in the future in particular this massive camp called Al hall. Or about 70000 refugees in there the majority of them are. They children and the winds of ice is fighters. It's consider concerns that may be this next generation and extremist Sunnis on the can be extremists. I'm may be fermented right there inside that camp in his what do you have to say about it. We've always heard that Syria is complex. Can you explain to us okay. Pricing. I'm sure there are a lot of factor lot of nations and a lot of interest that collide here in Syria. In northeastern Syria is a perfect example of one of those one thing I would say is our interest in Syria is getting after the final. David bash and preventing ice is in any form. Remember being able to threaten the United States that's the reason we're here and that's the reason that we maintain this network and were brother ST up corners of the down that opened on the U pretty throughout. When and if things that general MacKenzie is really focused on. Is making sure that the extreme is an angle inside that all halt prison county detention camp. On doesn't get to expand further. Now you heard and talk there about how complex of the mission it is inside of Syria. It's not just think crisis he also held the presence. Of Russian troops who are they are backing liaison regime you've got the Turks in the north they have their own interest so it's a very complex battle field. And how does this all tie into the beginning of troops who made a worldwide. Well thinking a he's concerned that if you need to maintain a presence inside of eastern Syria. But ultimately the decision is not going to be up to him it's going to be something that the Pentagon is gonna decide. And then be on that president Biden will have to decide. Whether the troop presence of US troops in cited serious gonna have to continue as the focus shifts to Russia and China stand idly Martinez thanks for that.

