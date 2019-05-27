Transcript for Tornado decimates Oklahoma town

We begin with they deadly storms Cary after a tornado Alley at least 177. Twisters have hit Oklahoma in the past week including a powerful EF three that touched down. El Reno over the weekend officials say the twister killed at least two people bringing the dep told from the storms to six. Four minutes of terror and Oklahoma. Bodies everywhere people are weird. Don't mounted alive and Europe through tornado tearing through El Reno a small town just outside of Oklahoma City. My ex wife called. Said that the tornado just took her house. The kid's words were still inside. 145. Mile per hour winds annihilated everything in their path. The second floor this hotel sheared off in a nearby trailer park decimated. Yet we heard screaming and step children and adults she can hear them. But we think it's we can where there's no way for us guests or enable it had to punch a hole in the wolf terrorists to get out. This board was trapped in the rubble after his home was booked by the powerful winds I was in a chair at a time when I felt back in it certainly. When we got the whole house is a rich and in the aftermath at least two dead and dozens of others injured. Witnesses described the scene as rescuers comb through piles of debris in search of survivors. A lot of distraction. I a lot of chaos. I thought I wanted to ask officials say people on the path of the powerful twister didn't have time to take cover the warning issued just minutes before the tornado touched down. It looked to be just like me. Regular Oklahoma under Islam and all the sudden hit and Nixon you know they're talking about their reunion here. The entire state of Oklahoma is now in a state of emergency. As another storm threatens to bring more tornadoes and destructive winds.

