-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Kansas
-
Now Playing: Deadly tornadoes tear up homes, leave path of destruction
-
Now Playing: Husband of NYPD cop accused of murder-for-hire plot reacts to being alleged target
-
Now Playing: Severe weather hits Missouri
-
Now Playing: Are thousands of US troops heading to Mideast?
-
Now Playing: Children make 83-year-old janitor 'king' for a day
-
Now Playing: 'American Taliban' prisoner going free
-
Now Playing: Inside 'Jeffersons' and 'All in the Family' Live
-
Now Playing: New tracking alert for great white shark
-
Now Playing: Wild high-speed chase in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Dozens of tornadoes touching down in the heartlands for days now
-
Now Playing: NJ police officer facing manslaughter charge for deadly shooting of driver
-
Now Playing: The showdown at the White House
-
Now Playing: Governor Northam's controversial photo investigation
-
Now Playing: Fleet Week 2019
-
Now Playing: Kentucky Pilot accused of murder pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: May 22, 2019
-
Now Playing: Atlanta cop fired after video shows him slamming, deploying stun gun on woman
-
Now Playing: Soldier surprises daughter at high school graduation after not seeing her for years
-
Now Playing: Baby girl dies after she's left in hot van