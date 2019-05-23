Severe weather hits Missouri

More
The man who shot this video says the twister "just missed us by about three blocks."
0:42 | 05/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather hits Missouri
Those parades and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The man who shot this video says the twister \"just missed us by about three blocks.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63220622","title":"Severe weather hits Missouri","url":"/US/video/tornado-reportedly-touches-missouri-63220622"}