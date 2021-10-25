Trailblazing judge on her life on the bench and ideas for reform

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with Judge Ladoris Hazzard Cordell about her new book &quot;Her Honor: My Life on the Bench: What Works, What's Broken, and How to Change It.&quot;

