Trailer: “The Year: Countdown to 2024”

What will 2024 bring? Join Robin Roberts in taking out her own crystal ball to look ahead to 2024! Watch the special event Sunday night at 7/6c on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.

December 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live