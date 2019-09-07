Transcript for Transgender boy allegedly turned away from summer camp in Arizona

I think summer camp is really a place where Foster kids can get our team simply be kids. Foster mom amber check he says that camp was supposed to be total creek camp in patient her nine year old transgender son. As most children would be was excited beyond words. My child was looking for a change in our cheery and kayaking. The Arizona friends of Foster care in the family's court appointed special advocate her son received a 400 dollar scholarship to pay for the camp. That began on July 14. He would. Born. Female identified thanks feels in his brain and his heart that. He is a blank. The nine year old has become an advocate for the GB TQ community in his thrived. On every front but last month just a few weeks prior to the can't check he was informed her child. Would not be allowed to attend. We can't an email to hang. Sorry he's not able to. Attend anymore and that thing at camp staff that they had that. Has a degree in and it's there's no longer Everett able to attend Sony B refunding us. She's the only request they made with that he would be able to stay in the boy always tense. And use a private bathroom or bathroom with a curtain. Do you tell a nine year old he is accepted in every other aspect of their life and in their house and in their school. That they can't nobody can. She says the camp promoted itself is inclusive with a focus on anti bullying a message she says they're clearly not living up to after speaking to watch she received an email from the camp CEO hoping to resolve the matter but for Cherokee. It's too little too late. To need to motivation seems like they just want to stay out of out of the light at a press.

