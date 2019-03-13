Transgender troop limitation

More
The Pentagon announced a new policy that limits service members to their birth gender.
3:00 | 03/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Transgender troop limitation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61657506,"title":"Transgender troop limitation","duration":"3:00","description":"The Pentagon announced a new policy that limits service members to their birth gender. ","url":"/US/video/transgender-troop-limitation-61657506","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.