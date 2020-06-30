Transcript for Tri-state area extends list of states subject to quarantine requirements

Sixteen states are now under the areas travel advisory California Georgia Iowa Idaho Louisiana Mississippi Nevada net Tennessee. Join the other eight states announced last week. Anyone traveling from these states must self quarantine for fourteen days when arriving here. Eyewitness News reporter Stacy Sager is live this afternoon at Kennedy Airport with breaking details Stacy. What's right Sanjay we are now talking about. Eight additional states including California are now meeting this threshold that means anyone coming from all these states. Is supposed to self quarantine gear in the tristate area when they arrived. We deep catch up with passengers here at JFK. Some coming from these states this morning and they do seem to be concerned enough about where they're coming from to heed the advisory. JFK. Airport this morning as passengers many from the country's hot spots continue to land here. And they tell us they're not surprised to learn of the tri State's expanding list of quarantine states. Mark I'll leave returning from Florida and recovered from having Kobe dare completed his form on the plane. You know there's a reason they're taking this seriously and we sit think this is soon. I look at other parts of the world now already opening up and doing better lice and leaving behind. It was just this morning New Jersey new York and Connecticut doubling their list of states with a viral hot zones. All travelers from these states not just passing through. Now required to self quarantine here for fourteen days on top of that Governor Cuomo this morning highlighting what he calls. A noncompliance. Problem in New York City and Long Island. And he says he'll send in monitors from the state police state department of health. And the state liquor authority to gauge it. I cannot needs. We're going to be monitoring. What's happening with the compliance. I want to make a final decision tomorrow. On the indoor dining because I want the U restaurants draft notice one way or the other hand I wanna get a snapshot of tonight. What's happening. So I make an informed decision tomorrow. That's right in New York City is getting set to head into stage three of Maria opening on Monday which would include the indoor dining. As you can see Governor Cuomo expressing some hesitation about that. Now regarding these monitors these monitors including state police that the governor's sending in a spokesperson for mayor the Bellagio this morning reiterating that. They do not seen more police as the answer to social distancing instead saying they continue to hand out masks. Using ambassadors and that the city is actually doing a very good job of enforcing that so stay tuned. We are live at JFK airport on Stacey Sager channel seven Eyewitness News.

