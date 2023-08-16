Trial starts for Mississippi men accused of chasing, shooting at Black FedEx driver

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, were indicted in November on charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022.

August 16, 2023

