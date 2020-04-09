Transcript for Trump says Atlantic report on criticizing military is a 'hoax'

Spoke earlier about the story referenced the number masters nationals now. Sport where we have eleven people I was just so I religious we have eleven people. There is nobody that feels more strongly about ourselves shoes. Wounded warriors. Are. Soldiers that died in war than idea. It's a hoax. Just like the fake dossier it was a hoax just like the Russia Russia Russia as a hoax it was a total hoax no collusion. Just like so many other things. It's a hoax. And you hear more these things totally unrelated. As we get closer and closer to election. The magazine is a failing magazine. And nobody called me nobody called me from the magazines that you have a comment about it now they just write that Warner right. Because they think he can't gets that you can't get suit that is very hope it's a very hard bringing lawsuits that we have many witnesses. And it's a total. It's a total that's just a continuation. Of the returned. So that it can hopefully. Affect the election but the American people whose Smart so whether it's the fake death CA that it had to be a total fraud. Or so many other things Selma. The other things have turned that. I've been under investigation from before I even got elected these people have got after me more than any president in the United States and history. The history of the United States. And it's a shame it's a shame and despite that. We've done more in the first three and I have fears that any administration. Has been no administration that's done more when you had to go up has been note despite all of the horrible political games that have been planted but there's nobody that's. Then. It's been able to do what I've done. And that includes the great mission act because what Obama passed was a joke it was a joke. And we took it to a level that nobody thought possible. And that includes accountability so. It's a disgrace that somebody is allowed to. Right things like that. It could have been you know a lot of times the sources are sources that don't exist and sometimes as sources it just. People that are disgruntled former so called employees.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.